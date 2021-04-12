Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 537,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $51.82. 380,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,725,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

