Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 537,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

CSCO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.75. 397,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,725,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

