Citadel (CTL) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Citadel has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $186,052.92 and $15.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

