Citigroup Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
Vine Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,306. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
