Citigroup Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Vine Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,306. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.