Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citigroup by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 194,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,885,246. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.