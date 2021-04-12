Civic Reaches Market Capitalization of $414.90 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Civic has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Civic coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $414.90 million and $119.40 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00637138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.