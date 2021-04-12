Civitas Market Capitalization Achieves $144,447.55 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $144,447.55 and approximately $695.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 102.9% higher against the US dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034911 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004540 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,028,723 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

