Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,940.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,940 ($38.41) and last traded at GBX 2,865 ($37.43), with a volume of 947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,618.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,534.46. The stock has a market cap of £871.19 million and a PE ratio of -30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.82%.

In related news, insider Heike Truol acquired 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57). Also, insider William Thomas acquired 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54).

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

