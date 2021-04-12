Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.69. 72,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $553.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

