Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 9,212 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 3.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,182,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,890,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.91. 1,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

