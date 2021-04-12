Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 6.6% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,727,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.10. 1,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,525. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

