Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.25. 155,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

