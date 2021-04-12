Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $3.64 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 81,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,501. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

