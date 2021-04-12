Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.62 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

