Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 622 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,265. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

