Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 26,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 123,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS)

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

