Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were down 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 263,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,182,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,439,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 531,232 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

