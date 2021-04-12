Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,679,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.64% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 39,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $987.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.