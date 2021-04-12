Clever DeFi Price Reaches $11.65 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $11.65 or 0.00019332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $7.00 million and $189,726.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00291307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.78 or 0.00709590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.81 or 1.01346480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.91 or 0.00799378 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,246 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

