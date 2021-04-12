Clever DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for about $12.11 or 0.00019989 BTC on popular exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $112,332.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00275008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.97 or 0.00704592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,674.13 or 1.00126121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.95 or 0.00975200 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00020595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,246 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

