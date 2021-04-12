CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $9,386.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001318 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021800 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,618,003 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

