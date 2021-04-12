Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.77. 100,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.89 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

