Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock remained flat at $$12.23 during trading on Monday. 31,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,605. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.41.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
