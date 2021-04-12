Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV remained flat at $$12.23 during trading hours on Monday. 31,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,605. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
