Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 136,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,104. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

