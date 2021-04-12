Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 136,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,104. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
