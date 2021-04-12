Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,652. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $13.04.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.