Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 291,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,652. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.