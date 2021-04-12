Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 291,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,652. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.