Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CLVS opened at $6.23 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $651.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

