CLSA Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $320.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CLSA from $351.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. CLSA’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.88.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $20.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.91. 2,092,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,819,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.78. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $659.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

