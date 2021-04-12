CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.