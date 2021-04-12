Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.64

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.64 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 2677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.