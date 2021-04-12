Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.61

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 1222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCHGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

