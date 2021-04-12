Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS opened at $24.00 on Monday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $761,050. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $8,405,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.