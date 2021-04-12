Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.70

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 1171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $992.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

