Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.62% of Cohu worth $90,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

