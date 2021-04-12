CoinEx Token (CET) Market Cap Reaches $43.54 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 154.5% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $43.54 million and $16.83 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00088418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00662053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036125 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

