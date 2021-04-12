Coinlancer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $47.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 79.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded 79.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $370,266.88 and $47.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00679761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Coinlancer (CL) is a coin. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 coins. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

