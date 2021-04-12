CoinPoker (CHP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $23,484.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $23,484.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00678003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

