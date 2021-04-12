Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,007.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $601,469.61 and approximately $1,007.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00669781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043775 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

