Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.31 million, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,498 over the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 122,279 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.