Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $22.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 425 shares.

Several analysts have commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,498. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

