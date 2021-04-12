Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $22.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 425 shares.
Several analysts have commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,498. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
