Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 19th (OTCMKTS:CLAAU)

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CLAAU stock opened at $9.96 on Monday.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for Colonnade Acquisition II Corp.

