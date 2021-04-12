Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.04

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 1419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.