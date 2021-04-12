Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.93% of Comfort Systems USA worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $79.29 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

