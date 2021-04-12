Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

CBSH stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,498.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.