Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $34,904,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $8,982,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

