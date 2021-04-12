Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,444 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.14% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

