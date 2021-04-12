Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGDDY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,270. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

