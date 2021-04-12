Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.32 Million

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $435.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.20 million and the lowest is $428.50 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $413.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of CMP opened at $64.20 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $19,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 137,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 82,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.