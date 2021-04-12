Compound Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $440.35 or 0.00731931 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $175.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,066,122 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

